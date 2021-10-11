Man Shot After Argument over Alabama's Upset Loss to Texas A&M, per Police

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

A man was fatally shot over an argument about Alabama's college football loss to Texas A&M this weekend, per ESPN.

According to Alabama police, 27-year-old Kealand Amad Pickens was found shot outside a home in the Birmingham suburb of Bessemer. According to Lt. Christian Clemons, Pickens had been involved in an argument with another man at a gathering when the homeowner asked the two men to leave.

Pickens, who was shot several times in his torso, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

The shooter fled the scene and is still at large as of Monday. Clemons said the police know his identity, according to AL.com.

"It's another case of resorting to violence to handle differences," Clemons said.

Alabama, which was ranked No. 1 in the nation, suffered a stunning 41-38 loss to unranked Texas A&M on a last-second field goal Saturday. The loss snaps the Crimson Tide's streaks of 19 straight wins and 100 consecutive victories over unranked opponents. The 100-game streak was the longest in the AP Poll era.

"Hopefully we'll learn a lot from this," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after the loss. "We still can accomplish everything we want to accomplish, but we have to do things better than we did tonight.

"We have to play better," Saban continued. "We have to be more consistent, we have to finish drives, we have to get more turnovers on defense, we have to get more stops on defense. There are a lot of things we need to fix."

Alabama fell to No. 5 in the AP Poll after the loss. The Crimson Tide will be back in action Saturday in a road game against Mississippi State.