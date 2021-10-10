Bryce Young, No. 1 Alabama Stunned by Unranked Texas A&M 41-38 in Epic SEC Upset

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jimbo Fisher delivered.

Speaking to the Touchdown Club of Houston in May, the Texas A&M head coach said the Aggies would "beat [Nick Saban's] ass. On Saturday, A&M did just that, earning a 41-38 victory over top-ranked Alabama in College Station, Texas.

Seth Small hit a 28-yard field goal as time expired for the win.

Zach Calzada channeled Bo Wallace and Chad Kelly to become the latest quarterback to enjoy a career night against the Crimson Tide. The Aggies quarterback finished 21-of-31 for 285 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Calzada heaved a 25-yard pass to Ainias Smith to tie the game at 38 points apiece.

The sophomore had to be helped off the field after getting rolled up as he made the throw, and it looked like he might not return. But he was back on the field when the Aggies got the ball back with two minutes to play.

Calzada also scrambled 11 yards for a first down to extend the drive and help set up Small's field goal.

A&M led 24-10 at the half, which provided the necessary cushion when Alabama inevitably mounted a second-half comeback.

It looked like the tide was beginning to turn—pun intended—when King Mwikuta recovered a blocked Aggies punt in the end zone for a touchdown to make it a one-score game. But Devon Achane responded by taking the ensuing kickoff 96 yards to the house.

Alabama chipped away at the deficit again with a 29-yard touchdown grab by Jameson Williams and a 26-yard field goal from Will Reichard.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, had to hold the Tide at bay and keep their offense off the field despite a bruised tailbone leaving Isaiah Spiller unavailable for periods down the final stretch.

The Aggie defense held firm to hold 'Bama to a field goal from a 1st-and-goal at the 3-yard line. Having knocked on the door minutes earlier, the Tide kicked it down after Bryce Young found a wide-open Williams in the end zone. They reconnected to complete the two-point conversion as well.

Texas A&M didn't win any style points in the second half, but Calzada delivered when it mattered the most.

The defeat doesn't totally derail Alabama's quest for a second straight national championship. A one-loss Crimson Tide squad will almost certainly qualify for the College Football Playoff.

But the defending champions now have no margin for error with games against Arkansas and Auburn closing out the regular season before a potential date with Georgia in the SEC title game.

Thanks to their losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State, the Aggies have already removed themselves from the playoff conversation. If they can win out, a win over Alabama and a New Year's Six bowl game will be enough for Fisher to get some of his skeptics back on board.