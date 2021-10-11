Astros vs. White Sox Game 4 Postponed; Series Schedule Updated for 2021 MLB Playoffs

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Monday's scheduled Game 4 matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros has been postponed due to rain.

The game will now take place at 2:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

If the series goes to five games, the decisive matchup will take place Wednesday night, per Rogers.

Houston currently holds a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-five American League Division Series, although Chicago is coming off a 12-6 win in Game 3.

The White Sox were preparing to use Carlos Rodon for the first time in the playoffs in Game 4 and could keep that plan even after the pitcher dealt with arm soreness toward the end of the regular season.

Rodon had a 2.37 ERA during the year, but he didn't make it past five innings in any of his last eight starts.

"It all depends on which Rodon is present," Astros manager Dusty Baker said of expectations against the starter.

Houston, meanwhile, could use either scheduled starter Jose Urquidy or Game 1 starter Lance McCullers Jr. on regular rest. McCullers allowed zero runs in 6.2 innings in last week's win over Chicago.

The day off could at least give both teams a chance to rest their bullpens after each side used six pitchers in Game 3.