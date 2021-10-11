Becky Lynch Trolls Lita for Match; Paige Teases Return; WWE Rumors on Liv Morgan

Credit: WWE

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Becky Lynch, Lita Tease Match?

It appears Lita may not be done with in-ring activity after all.

The WWE Hall of Famer teased a potential return in a back-and-forth with SmackDown champion Becky Lynch.

Lynch, who was drafted to the Raw brand last week, is set to defend her championship against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at the Crown Jewel event next week. Assuming that feud is blown off altogether—Banks is staying on SmackDown, but Belair is following Lynch to SmackDown—it might be a fun one-off for Lynch and Lita to have a match.

Lita hasn't been in a ring since a 10-woman tag match in 2018 that saw her team with Bayley, Natalya, Banks and Trish Stratus.

Paige Posts Cryptic Photo Hinting At Return

If Lita doesn't wind up returning, maybe Paige will be next in line for Lynch. The former Divas champion posted a picture showing her wrestling boots and her championship belt on Sunday as she continues to hint at an in-ring return.

The 29-year-old, who retired in 2018 because of neck injuries, has openly said she's looking to make a comeback.

"I'm not f--king done," Paige said in August on Twitch. "I'm not done yet. This is going to be my comeback story. I'm inspired. I'm so inspired by the people coming back to wrestling and the more I think about it, I'm like, 'Okay, mentally, I'm ready to go.' I'm going to start working around, getting in the ring a little bit. Maybe. We'll see. This is not saying I'm making a comeback tomorrow. It's a long f--king road. I still have to get cleared by doctors, I have to get cleared by WWE. It's such a bg process, but emotionally, I'm ready. The past few months, I didn't think I was emotionally ready, but no, I'm f--king ready to get back on the horse. Even if it takes me a year. One step at a time, build to it, that's exactly what I'm doing. There's a whole journey and it's going to take some time."

Paige's last WWE appearance came via Skype in March 2020 when she announced Bayley would defend the SmackDown women's championship in an elimination match at WrestleMania.

WWE Nixed Liv Morgan Queen's Crown Victory

Apparently, Friday's match between Liv Morgan and Carmella was supposed to go differently.

Fightful Select reported Morgan was originally supposed to win the match but plans changed. It's unclear what led to the change, but Carmella won in less than three minutes—not a particularly competitive match.

Morgan has momentum with fans but hasn't quite gotten the buy-in from management at this point. Her quick elimination in the Queen's Crown tournament is a sign she might be headed back to the bottom of the card.

