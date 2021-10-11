X

    Christian Vazquez Walk-off HR Gives Red Sox Win over Rays in Game 3, 2-1 ALDS Lead

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2021

    AP Photo/Charles Krupa

    Christian Vazquez lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 2-1 lead in the American League Division Series at the end of a 13-inning marathon against the Tampa Bay Rays

    Vazquez hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the 13th to seal the dramatic 6-4 Game 3 win on Sunday in Fenway Park.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    RED SOX WALK IT OFF IN THE 13TH 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a><br><br>Christian Vásquez gives Boston a 2-1 series lead <a href="https://t.co/ke6sWtMawS">pic.twitter.com/ke6sWtMawS</a>

    The clutch hit ended a back-and-forth game that lasted more than five hours.

    Tampa Bay appeared to take the lead in the top of the 13th on a Kevin Kiermaier double, but it was ruled to be out of play. 

    Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball

    Make it make sense <a href="https://t.co/QyLp3UTpdL">pic.twitter.com/QyLp3UTpdL</a>

    The Rays could not bring home the run and Vazquez ended the game a few minutes later.

    Enrique Hernandez stayed red hot to key Boston's offense, tallying three hits with a long home run to give his team a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning:

    MLB Network @MLBNetwork

    OVER THE MONSTER 🚀<br><br>Watch all the action on MLB Network 📺 <a href="https://t.co/winui5MfGr">pic.twitter.com/winui5MfGr</a>

    The score stood until Randy Arozarena tied the game 4-4 with a run-scoring double in the eighth inning:

    MLB @MLB

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Postseason</a> Randy!!! <br><br>We are tied!!! <a href="https://t.co/qRrMKVwfCz">pic.twitter.com/qRrMKVwfCz</a>

    Nathan Eovaldi had a solid start for the Red Sox with just two runs allowed in five innings, but the game came down to a battle of the bullpens. A total of 16 pitchers were used between the two teams as no one wanted to make the mistake that would end the game. 

    Boston eventually cashed in during extra innings to survive the highly competitive battle.

    The squad now needs just one more win to clinch a spot in the AL Championship Series.

    Notable Performances

    Wander Franco, SS, TB: 2-for-6, HR, 2 R

    Austin Meadows, LF, TB: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

    Drew Rasmussen, SP, TB: 2 IP, 3 ER, 6 H

    Enrique Hernandez, CF, BOS: 3-for-6, HR, 2 RBI

    Christian Vazquez, C, BOS: 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI

    Nathan Eovaldi, SP, BOS: 5 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 8 K

    Nick Pivetta, RP, BOS: 4 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 7 K, Win

    Nick Pivetta, Red Sox Pitching Steps Up Before Vazquez's Winner

    The Red Sox offense exploded for 14 runs in Game 2, but it was the pitching that turned more heads in Game 3.

    Eovaldi gave up two runs in the first three batters, though he was elite after that with eight strikeouts in five innings:

    Pete Abraham @PeteAbe

    Eovaldi retired 14 of 17 after the home run in the first inning. Gave up just the one hit.<br><br>85/58 after 5. Might be it for him.

    Christopher 'Smitty' Smith @SmittyOnMLB

    Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi threw 23 splitter and record 10 swings-and-misses with the pitch.<br>That thing was working today.

    Marc Topkin @TBTimes_Rays

    And Franco grounds out. Eovaldi has been every bit as nasty as <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedSox?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedSox</a> hoped today vs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rays?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rays</a>

    The bullpen was mostly effective from there, although Nick Pivetta especially shone in extra innings with four scoreless innings.

    MLB @MLB

    Nick Pivetta is feeling it! <a href="https://t.co/TXDfzNbQ3Z">pic.twitter.com/TXDfzNbQ3Z</a>

    Dan Roche @RochieWBZ

    Pivetta for Mayor of Boston!!!

    It was enough to give Boston's loaded offense a chance to win the game.

    Down 0-2 in the first, the Red Sox answered with four runs to seemingly take control:

    MLB @MLB

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/kschwarb12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kschwarb12</a> sends one over the Green Monster 💪 <a href="https://t.co/vlvZqYUle5">pic.twitter.com/vlvZqYUle5</a>

    MLB Network @MLBNetwork

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/kikehndez?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kikehndez</a> is on 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/RedSox?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RedSox</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DirtyWater?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DirtyWater</a> <a href="https://t.co/j7QBVFnORl">pic.twitter.com/j7QBVFnORl</a>

    MLB @MLB

    Devers gives the <a href="https://twitter.com/RedSox?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RedSox</a> the lead 👀 <a href="https://t.co/Iepwn8SzLl">pic.twitter.com/Iepwn8SzLl</a>

    Hernandez was especially impressive as he continued his tear this postseason:

    Ian Browne @IanMBrowne

    Kiké Hernández's eight hits in the last two game are the most in a two-game span in postseason history.

    Mike Lupica @MikeLupica

    Kike Hernandez.Doing Ortiz impression last 2 games.

    Chelsea Janes @chelsea_janes

    Was interesting before the Wild Card game to hear Cora say he wants people to realize how good a player — as opposed to just good clubhouse guy/leader — Kiké Hernandez is. He’s making it hard not to notice so far this postseason.

    Vazquez then became the hero after coming in as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.

    The Red Sox had one of the best offenses in the majors in 2021 with the lineup depth especially difficult on opposing pitchers. This was on display once again with hits coming from all over the place.

    The game still would have been over much earlier if not for the strong pitching performances when it was needed the most.

    Wander Franco Shines for Rays in Loss

    Though we have only seen Franco play 70 regular-season games, he is already emerging as one of the brightest young stars in the majors.

    The shortstop came through with a huge home run to ignite the Rays after trailing in the eighth inning.

    Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball

    Wander to the monster and it's a one run game 👀 <a href="https://t.co/KC7LkHHcv4">pic.twitter.com/KC7LkHHcv4</a>

    It continued an impressive start to the 20-year-old's postseason career:

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    Most multi-hit postseason games, before turning 21:<br><br>Miguel Cabrera: 5<br>Juan Soto: 4<br>Andruw Jones: 4<br>Wander Franco: 3*<br>Mickey Mantle: 3<br><br>* only 20-year-old or younger with multiple hits in his FIRST THREE postseason games (or even 1st 2!!)

    MLB Stats @MLBStats

    Wander Franco (20y, 223d) is the youngest player to hit a HR in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/postseason?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#postseason</a> since Bryce Harper (19y, 362d) in NLDS Game 5 in 2012. <a href="https://t.co/EoABLmLSb6">pic.twitter.com/EoABLmLSb6</a>

    Beyond that home run, Franco scored the team's first run of the game on Austin Meadows' long shot:

    MLB Network @MLBNetwork

    The ball is flying early at Fenway!<br><br>⚾️ <a href="https://twitter.com/RaysBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RaysBaseball</a> vs. <a href="https://twitter.com/RedSox?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RedSox</a> <br>📺 <a href="https://t.co/tmrbR6Aud6">https://t.co/tmrbR6Aud6</a> <a href="https://t.co/9PrCoAMqVG">pic.twitter.com/9PrCoAMqVG</a>

    The youngster also came through in the field to showcase his all-around talent:

    MLB @MLB

    Wander makes baseball look so easy. <a href="https://t.co/a28oiOw0wx">pic.twitter.com/a28oiOw0wx</a>

    MLB @MLB

    WOW, Wander.<br><br>(MLB x <a href="https://twitter.com/DIRECTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DIRECTV</a>) <a href="https://t.co/ziteFHT1BL">pic.twitter.com/ziteFHT1BL</a>

    JJ Cooper @jjcoop36

    I have had Rays officials describe Wander Franco's competitiveness as being exceptional. There are a lot of people with the Rays who aren't surprised at all that he settled into the playoffs like he's a 10-year vet.

    Kenny Morales @KennyMoralesTV

    Wander Franco is unreal. How in the world is he only 20 years old?! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaysUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaysUp</a>

    The effort came on a night where other Rays didn't have their best game.

    Starter Drew Rasmussen struggled and couldn't make it out of the third inning:

    Danny Russell @d_russ

    Terrible night for Drew Rasmussen. Only two runs allowed but didn't have the slider tonight and the velo was dipping. Not a good outing for the two pitch pitcher.

    It put a lot of pressure on the Rays bullpen, and the luck finally ran out after 10 innings of relief.

    Tampa Bay had a chance to win Sunday and still has enough talent to complete a comeback. If Franco continues to play at a high level, you definitely shouldn't count this team out.

    What's Next?

    Boston will host Game 4 at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:07 p.m. ET. Neither team has announced a starter for the upcoming game. 

