Christian Vazquez Walk-off HR Gives Red Sox Win over Rays in Game 3, 2-1 ALDS Lead

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Christian Vazquez lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 2-1 lead in the American League Division Series at the end of a 13-inning marathon against the Tampa Bay Rays

Vazquez hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the 13th to seal the dramatic 6-4 Game 3 win on Sunday in Fenway Park.

The clutch hit ended a back-and-forth game that lasted more than five hours.

Tampa Bay appeared to take the lead in the top of the 13th on a Kevin Kiermaier double, but it was ruled to be out of play.

The Rays could not bring home the run and Vazquez ended the game a few minutes later.

Enrique Hernandez stayed red hot to key Boston's offense, tallying three hits with a long home run to give his team a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning:

The score stood until Randy Arozarena tied the game 4-4 with a run-scoring double in the eighth inning:

Nathan Eovaldi had a solid start for the Red Sox with just two runs allowed in five innings, but the game came down to a battle of the bullpens. A total of 16 pitchers were used between the two teams as no one wanted to make the mistake that would end the game.

Boston eventually cashed in during extra innings to survive the highly competitive battle.

The squad now needs just one more win to clinch a spot in the AL Championship Series.

Notable Performances

Wander Franco, SS, TB: 2-for-6, HR, 2 R

Austin Meadows, LF, TB: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

Drew Rasmussen, SP, TB: 2 IP, 3 ER, 6 H

Enrique Hernandez, CF, BOS: 3-for-6, HR, 2 RBI

Christian Vazquez, C, BOS: 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI

Nathan Eovaldi, SP, BOS: 5 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 8 K

Nick Pivetta, RP, BOS: 4 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 7 K, Win

Nick Pivetta, Red Sox Pitching Steps Up Before Vazquez's Winner

The Red Sox offense exploded for 14 runs in Game 2, but it was the pitching that turned more heads in Game 3.

Eovaldi gave up two runs in the first three batters, though he was elite after that with eight strikeouts in five innings:

The bullpen was mostly effective from there, although Nick Pivetta especially shone in extra innings with four scoreless innings.

It was enough to give Boston's loaded offense a chance to win the game.

Down 0-2 in the first, the Red Sox answered with four runs to seemingly take control:

Hernandez was especially impressive as he continued his tear this postseason:

Vazquez then became the hero after coming in as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.

The Red Sox had one of the best offenses in the majors in 2021 with the lineup depth especially difficult on opposing pitchers. This was on display once again with hits coming from all over the place.

The game still would have been over much earlier if not for the strong pitching performances when it was needed the most.

Wander Franco Shines for Rays in Loss

Though we have only seen Franco play 70 regular-season games, he is already emerging as one of the brightest young stars in the majors.

The shortstop came through with a huge home run to ignite the Rays after trailing in the eighth inning.

It continued an impressive start to the 20-year-old's postseason career:

Beyond that home run, Franco scored the team's first run of the game on Austin Meadows' long shot:

The youngster also came through in the field to showcase his all-around talent:

The effort came on a night where other Rays didn't have their best game.

Starter Drew Rasmussen struggled and couldn't make it out of the third inning:

It put a lot of pressure on the Rays bullpen, and the luck finally ran out after 10 innings of relief.

Tampa Bay had a chance to win Sunday and still has enough talent to complete a comeback. If Franco continues to play at a high level, you definitely shouldn't count this team out.

What's Next?

Boston will host Game 4 at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:07 p.m. ET. Neither team has announced a starter for the upcoming game.