    Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Says Text from Bill Belichick Was 'Highlight of the Year'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVOctober 10, 2021

    AP Photo/Steve Helber

    The Boston Red Sox generated plenty of buzz in the New England area after the AL Wild Card win over the New York Yankees, but one moment stood out for manager Alex Cora.

    New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick texted Cora before Tuesday's game to wish him luck, adding a congratulatory text afterward.

    "That's like the highlight of the year," Cora told reporters Sunday. "I got the text from this random area code. That's cool, to be honest with you, for somebody of his status to wish us luck."

    Cora called the text "more personal" than when the two met after the Red Sox won the 2018 World Series.

    Though Belichick is almost always singularly focused on his own team, it appears he took a break to watch some playoff baseball last week.  

