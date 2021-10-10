WWE Rumors: 'Significant Frustration from Talent' About Booking of Women's Division

Credit: WWE.com

When WWE announced the Queen's Crown tournament, it appeared the company would be giving significant time to non-title women's division matches.

If Friday's SmackDown was any indication, that doesn't appear to be the case.

Opening-round matches between Toni Storm and Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan and Carmella lasted less than four minutes combined, and both matches were shorter than Roman Reigns' entrance for his promo segment.

Fightful Select reported there has been "significant frustration from talent and staff" regarding a lack of care given to the women's division in WWE.

While main event feuds in the division are regularly given time, the lower and midcard of the division are a mess. The women's tag team titles have not felt significant since their introduction, thanks in large part to a lack of commitment to tag teams in the division and the poor booking of tag champions.

Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart and Natalya and Tamina were both split at the WWE draft, leaving champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. as the only actual tag team remaining in the division.

The Queen's Crown seems to be another missed opportunity, and the fact that WWE is blowing off Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair in Saudi Arabia is also a questionable decision given that country's history of gender inequality.

