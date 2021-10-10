LSU Star WR Kayshon Boutte Carted Off vs. Kentucky with Apparent Ankle Injury

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

LSU star wideout Kayshon Boutte left the field on a cart during Saturday's matchup against Kentucky after landing awkwardly on his right ankle following a catch.

Boutte had registered eight catches for 73 yards before exiting the game in the fourth quarter.

His loss was another tough moment on a rough night in general for LSU, which lost to No. 16 Kentucky, 42-21. Defensive end Ali Gaye suffered a stinger in the game as well.

Boutte has been superb for LSU this season, coming into Saturday's game with 30 receptions for 435 yards and nine touchdowns through five games. An already mediocre Tigers team can't afford to lose a dynamic playmaker like Boutte, who has been one of the few bright spots this year for an offense that has struggled.

"I feel like as players we just have to execute the plays a little quicker and faster," Boutte said of the offense's struggles in mid-September, per Adam Hunsucker of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. "It's like accountability on everybody's part. As receivers we can catch more balls and I always feel like I could do more."

Boutte made his mark as a freshman, torching Ole Miss for 300 yards and three touchdowns in one game alone. He came into the 2021 season as a breakout player to watch for and hasn't disappointed, looking very much like a player who will be dominating on Sundays soon enough.