    LSU Star WR Kayshon Boutte Carted Off vs. Kentucky with Apparent Ankle Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 10, 2021

    AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

    LSU star wideout Kayshon Boutte left the field on a cart during Saturday's matchup against Kentucky after landing awkwardly on his right ankle following a catch.

    Shea Dixon @Sheadixon

    Kayshon Boutte heads to the injury tent and can't put any weight on his leg.<br><br>Really tough to see that for the best WR in college football.

    Brody Miller @BrodyAMiller

    Kayshon Boutte is leaving the game on a cart now. Brutal scenario for one of the top wide receivers in college football. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSU</a>

    Scott Rabalais @RabalaisAdv

    Kayshon Boutte has been carted into the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSU</a> locker room for an X-ray. Towel over his head. <br>Hard to imagine that's anything good.

    Boutte had registered eight catches for 73 yards before exiting the game in the fourth quarter.

    His loss was another tough moment on a rough night in general for LSU, which lost to No. 16 Kentucky, 42-21. Defensive end Ali Gaye suffered a stinger in the game as well. 

    Scott Rabalais @RabalaisAdv

    Orgeron says too premature to say what prognosis is for Ali Gaye and Kayshon Boutte. He's on the postgame Zoom now.<br><br>Frankly, I half expected to see Scott Woodward at the podium.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSU</a>

    Brody Miller @BrodyAMiller

    The noise is about to get louder. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSU</a> loses 42-21 at Kentucky in a bloodbath that was at one point 35-7. Kentucky ran for 331 yards and dominated LSU in every facet. <br><br>The Tigers fall to 3-3 with Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&amp;M still to go.

    Boutte has been superb for LSU this season, coming into Saturday's game with 30 receptions for 435 yards and nine touchdowns through five games. An already mediocre Tigers team can't afford to lose a dynamic playmaker like Boutte, who has been one of the few bright spots this year for an offense that has struggled. 

    "I feel like as players we just have to execute the plays a little quicker and faster," Boutte said of the offense's struggles in mid-September, per Adam Hunsucker of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. "It's like accountability on everybody's part. As receivers we can catch more balls and I always feel like I could do more."

    Boutte made his mark as a freshman, torching Ole Miss for 300 yards and three touchdowns in one game alone. He came into the 2021 season as a breakout player to watch for and hasn't disappointed, looking very much like a player who will be dominating on Sundays soon enough. 

