Spencer Rattler's Benching 'Had a Lot to Do with Turnovers,' Oklahoma's Riley Says

AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

After Saturday's thrilling comeback victory against Texas, Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley explained the decision to bench starting quarterback Spencer Rattler in favor of true freshman Caleb Williams during the second quarter.

Riley told reporters the move "really had a lot to do with turnovers" after Rattler threw an interception in the first quarter and lost a fumble in the second quarter.

The decision paid dividends, as Williams entered the game with the Sooners trailing by 18 points and led them to a 55-48 come-from-behind victory to remain undefeated.

Riley added that despite Williams' strong play, he isn't yet ready to name a starter for next week's game against TCU.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.