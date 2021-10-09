Stetson Bennett, No. 2 Georgia Dominate Bo Nix, No. 18 Auburn 34-10 in SEC Action

AP Photo/Butch Dill

No. 2 Georgia remained undefeated with a 34-10 road win over No. 18 Auburn. The Bulldogs were led by quarterback Stetson Bennett, who threw two touchdowns in the victory.

It's Georgia's fifth straight win in Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. The Bulldogs have won eight of the last 10 meetings over the Tigers.

Notable Performers

Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia: 14-of-21 for 231 YDS, 2 TD; 6 CAR for 41 YDS

Zamir White, RB, Georgia: 18 CAR for 79 YDS, 2 TD

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia: 5 REC for 135 YDS, TD

Stetson Bennett More Than Just a Game Manager

With starting quarterback JT Daniels nursing a lat injury, Stetson Bennett got the start for Georgia on Saturday. Despite his reputation as a "game manager," Bennett outplayed that label and was a key part of Georgia's victory.

Bennett faced some early adversity after sustaining a hit to his helmet on a run, but he showed his toughness and remained in the game.

Georgia fell behind 3-0 in the first quarter, which was its first time trailing all season. Bennett led the Bulldogs to 17 straight points, including back-to-back touchdown drives.

Bennett was particularly great on the second scoring drive. He threw for 73 yards, including a 45-yard strike to Ladd McConkey.

Bennett then found Adonai Mitchell for a three-yard touchdown pass.

Midway through the third quarter, Bennett and McConkey connected on another big play, a 60-yard quick-strike touchdown on the first play of the possession.

Entering Saturday's game, Bennett made four appearances this season with two starts. Despite throwing for less than 100 yards twice this year, Bennett has proven that he's capable of big performances.

He threw five touchdown passes in the first half of Georgia's Sept. 11 win against UAB, tying the school record. Daniels sat out that game with an oblique injury. He's now missed three games this year.

Bennett's 231-yard performance against Auburn was his second highest total this season. As Georgia's dominance continues, the Bulldogs should feel comfortable with Bennett under center until Daniels fully recovers.

Auburn Falls Victim to Georgia's Defense

The Georgia defense has demoralized many teams this season, and Saturday's game against Auburn was no different.

The Tigers entered Saturday's game averaging 38.8 points, 478.0 yards offense and 238.2 on the ground. Against the Bulldogs, they were held to 46 rush yards and 318 total yards.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was under duress throughout the game and was sacked three times.

Auburn finally broke through in the third quarter with a six-yard touchdown run by Tank Bigsby. It was Georgia's first time allowing a touchdown since the fourth quarter of its Sept. 18 win over South Carolina. It was also the first time a team scored points in the third quarter against the Bulldogs all season.

The Tigers likely will not face a defensive front as strong as the Bulldogs for the rest of the season, so the team can find some solace in that.

What's Next?

Georgia returns home next Saturday to face No. 16 Kentucky. The Wildcats will be the Bulldogs' third straight ranked opponent. Auburn will be on the road against No. 13 Arkansas, which lost Saturday to No. 17 Ole Miss.

