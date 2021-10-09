Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to Seek Attorneys' Fees from Sexual Assault Accuser

Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

After a Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed the request for a restraining order against Trevor Bauer from the woman who said he sexually assaulted her, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher is seeking attorneys' fees from her.

Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today reported Bauer's attorneys filed a notice in civil court looking for an unspecified amount in fees and revealing they plan on subpoenaing her phone records.

His attorneys said the woman "took a proceeding designed to prevent future acts of domestic violence and turned it into a tool to gain publicity and harm (Bauer's) career" and accused her of deleting communications regarding her interactions with the pitcher.

Bauer's attorneys believe the phone records could show she deleted messages, which could help them recover attorneys' fees and costs.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported Sept. 3 that Major League Baseball extended Bauer's paid administrative leave for an eighth time this season.

He has not pitched since June 28.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who has said Bauer choked her unconscious multiple times, sodomized her without consent and punched her all over her body over the course of two sexual encounters at his Pasadena, California, home on April 22 and May 16, leaving her with injuries that prompted medical attention," the ESPN report said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is in the process of deciding whether it will pursue legal charges against Bauer after the Pasadena Police Department finished its investigation.

He could still face punishment from MLB even if he is not legally charged.

Bauer also recently posted a video on his YouTube page and said the allegations against him were "false and materially misleading."