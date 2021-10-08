Report: Giants World Series Win Would Lose Multiple Sportsbooks More Than $1 Million

Larry Placido/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Multiple sportsbooks stand to incur significant losses if the San Francisco Giants win the 2021 World Series.

According to ESPN's Doug Kezirian, some sportsbooks could lose more than $1 million if the Giants go the distance after posting an MLB-best 107-55 record during the regular season.

Kezirian noted that the Giants opened the season with 100-1 odds to win the World Series, and while the odds gradually dropped over the course of the season, bettors could still get 10-1 odds on them in July even as they were leading the National League West.

The Giants are set to clash with the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers won the World Series last year and finished one game behind the Giants during the 2021 regular season.

MGM Director of Trading Jeff Stoneback told Kezirian that MGM will get "crushed" if the Giants win the World Series. SuperBook Executive Director John Murray expressed a similar sentiment and noted that the sportsbook "didn't think [the Giants] had a real chance" to go the distance, which is why their odds remained high for much of the season.

The Dodgers were overwhelming favorites to win the NL West this season after winning the World Series last season, bringing back largely the same team and adding shortstop Trea Turner and starting pitcher Max Scherzer in a trade with the Washington Nationals prior to the deadline.

While the Dodgers weren't quite able to catch the Giants, they were nine games better than any other team in the NL this season and remain favored to win the World Series.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As such, the Dodgers are favored to knock off the Giants in the five-game NLDS despite the fact that San Francisco has homefield advantage.

DraftKings lists the Dodgers as +245 favorites to repeat as World Series champions, while the Giants are the No. 4 betting choice at +750. Sandwiched between them are the Houston Astros at +400 and Tampa Bay Rays at +500.

Given where the odds stand, the winner of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Giants will be favored to represent the NL in the World Series.

Little was expected of the Giants this season since they entered 2021 having missed the playoffs in four straight years, although they did exceed expectations last season by going 29-31.

The Giants have a somewhat recent history of playoff success, winning the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014, and if they can add 2021 to that list, sportsbooks will have to hope for better results in NFL and college football betting to mitigate the losses.