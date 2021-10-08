Shoeless Joe Jackson Autographed Photo Sells for Record $1.47M at Auction

Christie's and Hunt Auctions via AP

It would've been a lot cheaper to get a signature from Ray Liotta in character as Shoeless Joe Jackson.

A signed photo of the baseball legend from 1911 fetched $1.47 million at auction, according to the Associated Press. That's the highest fee ever paid for an autographed sports picture.

That figure is also more than twice what one of Jackson's 1910 T210 Old Mill cards sold for ($492,000) in May 2020. Most recently, one of his driver's licenses from the state of South Carolina hit $125,460.

Jackson spent 13 seasons in MLB, batting .356 and slugging .517 in 1,332 games. He's largely remembered for having been mired in the Chicago Black Sox scandal, which resulted in him getting banned from baseball in 1921.