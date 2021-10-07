Max Scherzer After Dodgers Beat Cardinals in NL Wild Card: 'Can't Talk, I'm Drunk'

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

An intoxicated Max Scherzer delivered an entertaining postgame interview on TBS after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday night.

A shirtless Scherzer repeatedly complained about the echo of his own voice he heard in the headset while breaking down his performance in the Dodgers' 3-1 win, per Scooby Axson of USA Today.

"You gotta get rid of this echo," Scherzer said. "Can't talk, I'm drunk. Whatever."

The typically dominant 37-year-old right-hander wasn't at his best against the Cardinals. He allowed three hits and three walks across 4.1 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run while striking out four to keep L.A. in the game.

Scherzer appeared hesitant to hand over the ball when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts came to get him in the fifth inning with two runners on base, but reliever Joe Kelly was able to get out of the jam to keep the win-or-go-home contest deadlocked at one.

"Yeah, Dave Roberts ... understands where he wants—sorry, I got an echo—where he wants his relievers in every location," he said on TBS. "And so, look, he wanted Joe Kelly there. Even though I was good. He wanted Joe. So that's how you win a ball game."

The three-time Cy Young Award winner added in his postgame press conference: "We won the game. That's all that matters."

Left fielder Chris Taylor hit a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to punch the Dodgers' ticket to the Division Series to face the San Francisco Giants.

There would have been some level of injustice if Los Angeles' championship defense ended in a one-game playoff after it won 106 games during the regular season, which ranked second in MLB behind only the NL West rival Giants (107).

While L.A. avoided that fate, it won't have Scherzer on the mound for the first few games of the series against San Francisco since he started Wednesday's game.

The Dodgers will likely open the next round with Walker Buehler in Game 1 followed by Julio Urias in Game 2 before Scherzer returns for Game 3 in L.A on Monday.

Los Angeles, which acquired the eight-time All-Star along with star second baseman Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals ahead of the trade deadline, arguably has the most talented roster of the eight remaining teams. It's now fair to consider the Dodgers the World Series favorite since they were able to survive the always-tense Wild Card Game.

The Dodgers' series with the Giants opens Friday at 9:37 p.m. ET on TBS.