Dodgers' Dave Roberts Owes Giants' Bruce Bochy Dinner After NL West Title Bet

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

It turns out San Francisco Giants special advisor Bruce Bochy won more than just a better seed in the playoffs by helping his team capture the National League West crown.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters he made a dinner bet that included a bottle of wine with Bochy regarding who would win the division.

"His choice ... so it's not going to be cheap," Roberts said.

Bochy's Giants earned that expensive dinner and wine by outlasting the rival Dodgers in a thrilling battle between baseball's two best teams. Nobody else in the league finished with more wins than the Giants' 107 and the Dodgers' 106, but Los Angeles is still stuck in Wednesday's win-or-go-home wild-card game because it was in the same division as San Francisco.

If the Dodgers can get past the St. Louis Cardinals in the elimination game, Roberts and Bochy's team will be playing for more than just wine when they square off in the division series.