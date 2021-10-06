Drew McIntyre Has 'Unfinished Business' with Roman Reigns amid WWE SmackDown Move

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

One of the biggest moves of this year's WWE draft is former WWE champion Drew McIntyre being moved from Raw to SmackDown.

In a recent interview with DAZN, McIntyre said he welcomes the switch from Mondays to Fridays. He noted that SmackDown is special to him because he started his WWE career on that show in 2009. He also pointed out his desire to rekindle his rivalry with WWE universal champion Roman Reigns.

"I have unfinished business in a lot of ways just from a career perspective and things not working out when I was a kid on SmackDown," McIntyre said. "But at the same time, there's unfinished business there with Roman 100 percent. In WWE, he's the final boss, and I'm excited when the time comes for that story."

McIntyre's move to SmackDown will be made official after WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia on October 17.