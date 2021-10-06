Report: MLB Finalizing 2022 COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate for Minor-League Players

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Major League Baseball is reportedly finalizing a policy that will require all minor-league players to be vaccinated by the start of the 2022 season, according to Hannah Keyser of Yahoo Sports.

The league cannot mandate vaccine for major leaguers without an agreement from the players association, but minor leaguers do not have union representation. That allows the commissioner's office to make unilateral decisions regarding the more than 3,000 players.

MLB did offer more relaxed protocols for fully vaccinated major leaguers in 2021, including permission to eat at restaurants. Teams with at least 85 percent of personnel vaccinated could also eliminate social distancing and mask requirements.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.