Aaron Judge Says He Wants to Be with Yankees for Rest of Career After Wild-Card Loss

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is under team control for only one more season, but the right fielder doesn't want to go anywhere.

"I want to be a Yankee for life," he told reporters after Tuesday's loss to the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Game. "I want to wear these pinstripes for the rest of my career and represent this great organization and bring a championship back to the city."

Judge earned his third career All-Star selection in 2021, finishing with 39 home runs and 98 RBI to go with a .287 batting average. It was enough to help the Yankees reach the postseason, but they were eliminated with a 6-2 loss.

The Yankees have reached the playoffs in five straight years but have not advanced to the World Series in that stretch, and their last title came in 2009. They reached Game 7 of the American League Championship Series in 2017 and Game 6 of the 2019 ALCS, but the Houston Astros eliminated them each time.

New York will look for more success in 2022, but the team already had the second-highest payroll in the majors this season behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Spotrac. It will remain high next season with a combined $65 million owed to Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole and other high-priced players—such as Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, Rougned Odor and Aaron Hicks—on the books.

Judge is eligible for arbitration and could get a significant raise on his $10.2 million salary.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It would likely cost even more annually for the Yankees to sign the 29-year-old to an extension.

Despite his talent, the organization could also be cautious considering Judge's injury history. He played just 28 of 60 games during the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 season and missed 110 games combined in 2018-19.

Even though Judge wishes to remain in the Bronx, he knows there are no guarantees.

"You never know what the future holds for you," he said Tuesday.