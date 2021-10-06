Northern Colorado's Max McCaffrey Reprimanded; Accidentally Hit Fan with Clipboard

Northern Colorado head coach Ed McCaffrey (Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Northern Colorado offensive coordinator Max McCaffrey has been "officially reprimanded" for throwing a piece of broken clipboard into the stands and inadvertently hitting a fan during Saturday's game against Montana State.

According to The Athletic, the university determined that McCaffrey "showed a lack of judgment but no malicious intent." McCaffrey is the son of Northern Colorado head coach Ed McCaffrey, and the brother of Bears quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, as well as Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

