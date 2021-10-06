Mets Rumors: Theo Epstein Won't Pursue NY's President of Baseball Operations Job

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein will not join the New York Mets this offseason despite a meeting with team owner Steve Cohen, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

"Steve and Theo spoke," a source told Martino. "They had a good conversation and both agreed that this was not the right opportunity."

Epstein plans to remain in his current role as a consultant to Major League Baseball.

The 47-year-old was the Mets' first reported option to fill the vacancy of president of baseball operations, per Mike Puma of the New York Post. Puma listed Oakland Athletics' Billy Beane, Milwaukee Brewers' David Stearns and Los Angeles Dodgers' Josh Byrnes as other possible options, although each would require permission from their current teams.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Mets still have a "legit shot" at Beane after noting Epstein was out of the race.

Beane began his front-office career with the Athletics under Sandy Alderson, who is the Mets team president.

Alderson is expected to return to an administrative role next season after taking over baseball operations in 2021, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The Mets initially hired Jared Porter as general manager last December, but he was fired a month later after allegedly sending explicit text messages to a female reporter.

New York is now seeking a full-time president of baseball operations who can get the team back to contention after five straight seasons without a playoff berth. The squad finished 2021 with a 77-85 record, good for third place in the NL East.

Epstein appeared to be a good candidate based on his resume.

The executive led the Red Sox to World Series titles in 2004 and 2007 for the franchise's first championships since 1918. The Cubs won it all in 2016 under Epstein for their first title since 1908.

The Mets will now look elsewhere as they seek their first World Series since 1986.