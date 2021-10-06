Trevor Bauer Posts Video, Says Sexual Assault Allegations Are 'Materially Misleading'

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer posted a video on his YouTube page titled "Update" on Tuesday in which he called sexual assault allegations against him "false and materially misleading."

He also said one legal matter has been "resolved" and that he couldn't further address the other pending legal matter but plans on releasing videos featuring baseball content during the playoffs.

On Sept. 3, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported Major League Baseball extended his administrative leave for an eighth time this season. Jon Heyman of MLB Network then reported on Sept. 10 that the expectation was the right-hander would remain on paid administrative leave throughout the playoffs.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who has said Bauer choked her unconscious multiple times, sodomized her without consent and punched her all over her body over the course of two sexual encounters at his Pasadena, California, home on April 22 and May 16, leaving her with injuries that prompted medical attention," the ESPN report explained.

The Pasadena Police Department gave the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office after finishing its investigation.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge dismissed the woman's request for a permanent restraining order against Bauer in August.

In July, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reported "a majority of players do not want Bauer back under any circumstances" inside the Dodgers' clubhouse, where many viewed him as a "pariah."

Bauer signed with Los Angeles this past offseason and has not pitched since June 28. He could eventually face a suspension from MLB even if he is not legally charged.

The Dodgers face the St. Louis Cardinals in Wednesday's National League Wild Card Game.