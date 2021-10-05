Max Muncy's Elbow Injury Won't Require Surgery, Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Max Muncy's season may not be done.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters the slugger's left elbow injury will not need surgery. That leaves "a glimmer of hope" that Muncy could return at some point in the playoffs with the Dodgers scheduled to face the St. Louis Cardinals in Wednesday's National League Wild Card Game.

Roberts previously told reporters it is "unlikely" Muncy would play in the NL Division Series should Los Angeles advance past the Cardinals.

He suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the Milwaukee Brewers while playing first base. Runner Jace Peterson arrived at first base after bunting as Muncy stretched for a throw from catcher Will Smith, and the Dodgers first baseman went to the ground in pain after the play.

Albert Pujols took over at first following the setback.

Muncy slashed .249/.368/.527 with 36 home runs and 94 RBI during the regular season. The two-time All-Star also helped lead the Dodgers to the 2020 World Series title and had six RBI during the Fall Classic win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

It will be difficult to replace his production in the lineup while he is out, although Pujols will likely play first base.

The future Hall of Famer slashed .254/.299/.460 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI across 85 games for Los Angeles after it signed him in May.