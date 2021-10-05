Antonio Senzatela, Rockies Reportedly Agree to $50.5M Contract Extension

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies and starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela reportedly reached an agreement Tuesday on a five-year, $50.5 million contract extension through the 2026 MLB season.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported details of the deal, which includes a $14 million club option for 2027.

Senzatela posted a 4.42 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 28 starts for the Rockies in 2021.

The 26-year-old Venezuela native relies predominantly on a fastball, which he throws 56.1 percent of the time with an average velocity of 94.7 mph, per FanGraphs. While it doesn't register as a sinker, it's a pitch he usually tries to keep down in the zone to mitigate the impact of hitter-friendly Coors Field.

He also throws a slider, which is his out pitch, along with a changeup and cutter.

Senzatela is an old-school pitcher from the perspective he pitches to contact rather than trying to post high strikeout numbers. His 6.03 K/9 ratio would have been the second-lowest total in MLB in 2021 if he had enough innings to qualify, according to FanGraphs.

The right-hander has spent his entire career with the Rockies since getting called up in 2017. He's posted a lower ERA at home (4.65) than on the road (5.06) despite pitching at Coors.

In August, Senzatela agreed with Colorado manager Bud Black that further developing his changeup would help keep hitters more off balance.

"I think it's the next part of my game," he told reporters, adding he wasn't yet comfortable to rely heavily on the pitch in game situations.

The Rockies are clearly betting on his continued development with the lucrative extension.

Colorado, which missed the playoffs with a 74-87 record, also re-signed first baseman C.J. Cron on Tuesday as they start their 2022 roster-building process, per Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

Trying to find a true ace to lead a rotation that features solid depth with Senzatela, German Marquez, Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber would be a major step in the right direction.