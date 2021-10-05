Gable Steveson, Olympic Gold Medalist, Selected by Raw in 2021 WWE Draft

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Minnesota wrestling star Gable Steveson has yet to appear in a match, but he's already making quite the splash in WWE.

The NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist was drafted to Raw on Monday night.

WWE announced in September it had signed Steveson to a deal that allows him to continue competing for the Golden Gophers for another season.

Especially with NXT 2.0 leaning more on younger, unproven developmental talent, the 21-year-old seemed like a natural fit on that roster. He could be the unquestioned No. 1 guy at Full Sail University while getting some experience and preparing for a move to the main roster.

However, Steveson hinted on The MMA Hour in September that he might sidestep NXT altogether.

"I was open for anything, but with the way things are going I think I'm going to jump straight to the main roster," he said (via Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats). "I know there's a lot to learn, and I'm ready to soak everything in like a sponge and just be ready to go out there and put on a good show for the crowd."

Because of his busy schedule, Steveson is unlikely to be a fixture on Raw anytime soon. But WWE is clearly positioning him to become a cornerstone of the promotion.