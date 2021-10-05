Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley Set for No Holds Barred Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Photo credit: WWE.com

Goldberg will have his long-awaited opportunity for revenge against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel on Oct. 21.

The two will face off in a No Holds Barred match in Saudi Arabia.

Goldberg landed the opening salvo after laying waste to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

Lashley brought this on himself for what he did after his victory over the WCW legend at SummerSlam in August. He placed Gage Goldberg in the Hurt Lock until the teenager passed out.

Last week, the elder Goldberg was unequivocal in what he intends to do to Lashley: "I'm going to hurt you real bad. Hell, if I'm lucky enough, I'll even kill you."

Given the stipulation for their Crown Jewel encounter, nothing will be off the table between these two in Saudi Arabia. Lashley may come to rue the day he pushed the Goldberg family to the edge.