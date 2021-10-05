Big E vs. Drew McIntyre Set for WWE Title Match at Crown Jewel 2021

Photo credit: WWE.com

Drew McIntyre will challenge Big E for the WWE Championship at Crown Jewel on Oct. 21.

McIntyre issued the challenge before an impromptu tag team match pitting him and Big E against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Following their victory, the champion accepted.

McIntyre made his intentions perfectly clear one week ago. Following Big E's successful title defense against Bobby Lashley, The Scottish Warrior made his way out from the back and pointed his claymore directly at the champion.

The two-time world champion was subsequently drafted to SmackDown, raising questions about his immediate future. But the results of the draft won't officially go into effect until the night after Crown Jewel, keeping him a member of the Raw roster for the time being.

The same situation surrounds the SmackDown Women's Championship Triple Threat match since two of the competitors (champion Becky Lynch and challenger Bianca Belair) are due to land on Raw.

Crown Jewel leaves open the possibility that McIntyre beats Big E and takes the WWE Championship with him to SmackDown. In that sense, Big E is not only looking to retain the gold, but he's also fighting for Raw's honor.