Dodgers' Max Muncy 'Very Unlikely' to Play in NL Wild Card Game Due to Elbow Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without a big bat in Wednesday's National League Wild Card Game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that slugger Max Muncy, who left Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers with an elbow injury, is "very unlikely" to be able to play Wednesday.

Muncy exited Sunday's 10-3 win in the third inning after a play at first base. Dodgers catcher Will Smith fielded a bunt by Jace Peterson and threw to first base, but Peterson ran into Muncy's arm while his left-handed glove was extended. The ball hit Peterson in the back and he was called for interference.

Muncy went down immediately in pain. He stayed down for several minutes before being helped off the field. Albert Pujols replaced him at first base.

Roberts told reporters that Muncy is still undergoing further tests and the severity of his injury is unknown.

Muncy led the Dodgers this season with 36 home runs, 94 RBI and a .364 on-base percentage. He was the fourth-leading home run hitter in the National League.

The Dodgers are an unlikely wild-card team, as 106 wins are the most for a team that failed to win a division title. The San Francisco Giants won 107 games, snapping Los Angeles' streak of eight straight NL West titles.

It wasn't all bad news for the Dodgers on Sunday. Shortstop Trea Turner secured the NL batting title with a .338 batting average. He's the first Dodger to win a batting title since Tommy Davis won back-to-back crowns in 1962 and 1963.

In Wednesday's wild card game, the Dodgers will send Max Scherzer to the mound against Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright.