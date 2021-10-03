ESPN: Yankees Chose to Play Red Sox over Blue Jays in Potential Game 163

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The New York Yankees may have tipped their hand about which team they view as a bigger obstacle in their quest to make the playoffs as an American League wild card.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Yankees elected to play the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in a potential tiebreaker game.

Passan noted the Yankees had the option to play either the Red Sox in Boston or Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre if there is a four-way tie for the two wild-card spots.

