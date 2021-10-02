Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw's Playoff Chances 'Not Looking Great' After Forearm Injury

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw said Friday his chances of pitching in the playoffs are "not looking great" after leaving his final start of the 2021 regular season with inflammation in his elbow and forearm.

Kershaw, who was removed from the Dodgers' 8-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning, said he'll receive further medical testing in the "next couple days," but he's concerned about the potential of missing a deep postseason run.

"Haven't quite wrapped my head around all that yet. The biggest thing was I just wanted to be part of this team going through October," he told reporters. "This team is special. You saw tonight. ... I've known that. I know that we're gonna do something special this year, and I wanted to be a part of that."

Kershaw was on the injured list from early July through mid-September because of the same injury. He pitched well upon his return, giving up just two earned runs across 9.1 innings in starts against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds.

He struggled in a rematch with the D-Backs last Saturday, allowing three earned runs in 4.1 innings, and allowed three runs in 1.2 innings before being removed from Friday's clash with the Brewers.

"Obviously when Clayton has to come out of a game, it doesn't bode well," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "What that means, we just don't know enough right now. But where we're at in the schedule, with what's left of the season, just not too optimistic right now."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kershaw's potential absence for the playoffs also raises questions about his future in L.A. He's scheduled to become a free agent at season's end with the conclusion of his three-year, $93 million contract.

The 33-year-old Texas native was drafted by the Dodgers in 2006 and has spent his entire MLB career with the club since reaching the big leagues in 2008. His resume includes eight All-Star selections, three NL Cy Young Awards and the 2020 World Series title.

While his teammates get prepared for a championship defense that may not include the veteran left-hander, he wasn't prepared to take a deep dive into his offseason plans Friday night.

"My future's gonna take care of itself," Kershaw told reporters. "I'm not really worried about that right now. I really wanted to be a part of the moment right now, and I wanted to be with this group going through October. That was my only focus this year."

Los Angeles still features a terrific playoff rotation with Max Scherzer, Walker Buehler, Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin, but losing its longtime ace, who posted a 2.93 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 30.2 innings during last year's championship run, is still a setback.

For now, the Dodgers are focused on trying to win their final two games to keep their hopes alive of chasing down the San Francisco Giants for the NL West division title.

Otherwise, they'll face off with the red-hot St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Game.