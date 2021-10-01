Iowa State Students Slam Big 12 over BYU Addition Citing 'History of Homophobia'

Mitchell Layton

The Iowa State Student Government issued a resolution criticizing the Big 12's decision to invite BYU into the conference because of the school's "clear history of homophobia that continues to persist to this day."

The group said that "members of the LGBTQIA+ community have been left completely shut out" of the decision-making process, per the Ames Tribune's Danielle Gehr.

Iowa State responded to its student leaders by saying BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF were all "fully vetted and are in good standing" with the NCAA.

BYU was founded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its namesake (Brigham Young) followed Joseph Smith as the religion's president from 1847-77.

The Mormon Church says it "does not take a position on the cause of same-sex attraction" and that "feelings of same-sex attraction are not a sin."

However, the Human Rights Campaign noted that "the Church considers Mormons who act on feelings of same-sex attraction to have disobeyed church teachings on morality and thus are subject to ecclesiastical discipline." The church also prohibits same-sex marriages.

Until February 2020, BYU included a ban on "homosexual behavior" as part of its student honor code.

During the last round of major conference realignment in 2016, BYU was linked with a move to the Big 12.

The Iowa State Student Senate voiced their concern then as well, saying it "believes that BYU’s discriminatory policies and practices are inconsistent with the values of the Big 12 Conference." A number of LGBTQ organizations echoed the sentiment.

BYU is set to become a Big 12 member beginning with the 2023-24 athletic season.