Yankees' Pet Turtle 'Bronxie' Credited with NY's Push for 2021 MLB Playoffs

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Most would point to Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton or Gerrit Cole as some of the biggest reasons for the New York Yankees' recent hot play.

Nope. Wrong.

It has all been thanks to a turtle.

Sam Borden of ESPN reported the Yankees recently became pet owners of a turtle named Bronxie, which they credit for helping turn around their playoff push.

"Lucky charm, whatever you want to call it; I know a lot of guys believe there's a connection here," Brett Gardner said. "At the end of it, it would be great if we could go out and get him a little World Series ring."

The Yankees have reeled off six straight wins, including a weekend sweep of the Boston Red Sox, to take the lead in the AL Wild Card race. They now have a two-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays as they look to wrap up a spot in the one-game playoff, which may see them battle against the rival Red Sox.