    Georgia Southern NT Gavin Adcock Suspended For Chugging Beer on Top of Team Bus

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 28, 2021

    Chris Thelen/Getty Images

    Georgia Southern nose tackle Gavin Adcock was suspended indefinitely after chugging a beer atop a moving team bus prior to Saturday's 28-20 loss to Louisiana.

    Adcock also released a statement and apologized for his "foolish actions":

    Gavin Adcock @GavinAdcock

    I love this place with a deep passion! Always Hail Southern!! GATA !!💙🦅 <a href="https://t.co/tY3Zu5dssX">pic.twitter.com/tY3Zu5dssX</a>

    The redshirt senior had one tackle against Louisiana.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

