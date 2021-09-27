Georgia Southern NT Gavin Adcock Suspended For Chugging Beer on Top of Team Bus

Chris Thelen/Getty Images

Georgia Southern nose tackle Gavin Adcock was suspended indefinitely after chugging a beer atop a moving team bus prior to Saturday's 28-20 loss to Louisiana.

Adcock also released a statement and apologized for his "foolish actions":

The redshirt senior had one tackle against Louisiana.

