Mets' Marcus Stroman: Juan Soto 'The Best Hitter I've Ever Faced,' Should Win NL MVP

G Fiume/Getty Images

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman weighed in on the National League MVP race Saturday and had high praise for a division rival.

Stroman tweeted that Washington Nationals star Juan Soto is "the best hitter I've ever faced in my life for sure."

Soto boasts a .324/.472/.557 slash line with 29 home runs and 92 RBI through 143 games. The Nationals (64-90) have been eliminated from postseason contention, but it's impossible to ignore Soto's 6.5 WAR, which ranks second among position players on FanGraphs, behind only Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 6.8.

Two other NL MVP contenders, the Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper (6.5) and San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. (6.2), are right there too.

The 22-year-old has been so good so early in his career that he has already drawn comparisons to Hall of Famer Ted Williams.

As Soto continues to hit like this, more pitchers may come around to Stroman's way of thinking.