Cardinals Beat Cubs, Tie Franchise Record with 14th Straight Win

Cardinals Beat Cubs, Tie Franchise Record with 14th Straight WinSeptember 25, 2021
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
The St. Louis Cardinals just keep on winning.
After sweeping Friday's doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, the Cardinals have now won 14 consecutive games to tie the longest winning streak in franchise history
