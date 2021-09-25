X

    Cardinals Beat Cubs, Tie Franchise Record with 14th Straight Win

    Adam WellsSeptember 25, 2021

    AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

    The St. Louis Cardinals just keep on winning. 

    After sweeping Friday's doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, the Cardinals have now won 14 consecutive games to tie the longest winning streak in franchise history

    MLB Stats @MLBStats

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Cardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cardinals</a> have tied their longest winning streak in franchise history with their 14th straight win.<br><br>The record was set in 1935.

