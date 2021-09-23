Max Scherzer Would Start for Dodgers in NL Wild Card Game or NL West Tiebreaker

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

If the Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in a one-game winner-take-all scenario, Max Scherzer will be the pitcher taking the ball.

Dave Roberts told reporters on Thursday there is "no doubt" in his mind that Scherzer would start either a one-game tiebreaker for the National League West or the NL Wild Card game if the Dodgers are forced to play either scenario.

"I think he’s the best pitcher in baseball," Roberts added.

There remains a possibility that the Dodgers will have to play both a tiebreaker against the San Francisco Giants and the NL Wild Card game.

The Giants and Dodgers have already clinched playoff berths, but they are currently separated by two games in the NL West race with 10 games remaining.

Per Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com, the Giants would host the Dodgers at Oracle Park on Oct. 4 if the two teams finish the regular season with the same record. The winner of that game would win the division and advance to the NLDS, with the loser hosting the wild card game on Oct. 6.

Even though the Dodgers would certainly like to avoid a scenario that requires them to play two must-win games to reach the division series, they are perhaps the team best positioned to handle such a scenario thanks to their strength at the top of the rotation.

Scherzer has been transcendent since being acquired from the Washington Nationals on July 30. The 37-year-old is 7-0 with a 0.78 ERA, 79 strikeouts and 31 hits allowed in 58 innings over nine starts with Los Angeles.

Roberts also has Walker Buehler available to start in a must-win game. The two-time All-Star ranks fourth in the NL with a 2.58 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 31 starts this season.