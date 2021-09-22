X

    Video: Benches Clear After Blue Jays Bean Rays' Kevin Kiermaier Over Data Card Theft

    Blake SchusterContributor ISeptember 23, 2021

    The supposed truce between the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays lasted just seven innings. 

    In the bottom of the eighth Wednesday, the Jays took out the remainder of their frustration with Tampa's Kevin Keirmaier, hitting him with a 93 mph fastball in the numbers and causing both benches to clear.   

    On Monday, Kevin Kiermaier picked up a card with the Blue Jays game plan and the Rays reportedly refused to give it back.<br><br>Today, the Jays hit Kiermaier with a pitch and the benches cleared.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>) <a href="https://t.co/FCfdgUJsTA">pic.twitter.com/FCfdgUJsTA</a>

    Ryan Borucki has been ejected.<br><br>Pete Walker is absolutely livid and being held back by Montoyo and Schneider.

    Ryan Borucki says that he missed arm-side and hit Kevin Kiermaier accidentally in the 8th. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a>

    Nothing else come of the fracas, which goes back to Kiermaier picking up a data card dropped by Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk during a play at the plate earlier in the series. Toronto was incensed that their American League East rival had access to its scouting report. 

    Earlier Wednesday, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Rays manager Kevin Cash and Jays skipper Charlie Montoyo cleared the air over the incident. That message apparently wasn't relayed to Toronto reliever Ryan Borucki, who will likely face a suspension unless MLB buys his excuse that he just "missed" with his pitch. 

     

