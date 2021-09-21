Video: Marlins' Jesus Sanchez Makes Wild Barehanded Catch on Fly Ball vs. Nationals

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Talk about recovering from a mistake.

Miami Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez overran a fly ball during the fourth inning of Monday's game against the Washington Nationals but somehow recovered enough to stick his bare hand out and made a spectacular catch:

It was reminiscent of a similar catch San Francisco Giants outfielder Kevin Mitchell made in 1989:

The Marlins may be out of the playoff race in the National League East, but they will at least have this incredible play to look back at when reflecting on the 2021 season.