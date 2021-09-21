X

    Video: Marlins' Jesus Sanchez Makes Wild Barehanded Catch on Fly Ball vs. Nationals

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 21, 2021

    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Talk about recovering from a mistake.

    Miami Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez overran a fly ball during the fourth inning of Monday's game against the Washington Nationals but somehow recovered enough to stick his bare hand out and made a spectacular catch:

    MLB @MLB

    Jesús Sánchez will be on the highlight reel for years to come. 😱 <a href="https://t.co/9reWcDn1vk">pic.twitter.com/9reWcDn1vk</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    HE CAUGHT IT WITH HIS BARE HANDS <a href="https://twitter.com/BRWalkoff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BRWalkoff</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>)<a href="https://t.co/3sBuOs6JLP">pic.twitter.com/3sBuOs6JLP</a>

    It was reminiscent of a similar catch San Francisco Giants outfielder Kevin Mitchell made in 1989:

    The Marlins may be out of the playoff race in the National League East, but they will at least have this incredible play to look back at when reflecting on the 2021 season.

