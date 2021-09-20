Francis Perron, Canadian College Football Player, Dies at Age 25 After Season Opener

AP Photo/Stew Milne

University of Ottawa defensive lineman Francis Perron died Saturday after the team's season opener against the University of Toronto.

He was 25.

"On behalf of the University of Ottawa, I offer my condolences to his family, friends and loved ones. The thoughts of all members of our community are with you. I would also like to thank our colleagues at the University of Toronto for their steadfast support during this tragic event," university president Jacques Fremont said in a statement.

