Reigns vs. McIntyre Advertised; MVP Has Surgery; AEW's Ruby Soho Talks WWE Creative

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Reigns vs. McIntyre Set for WWE Draft SmackDown

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported a match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre has been advertised for the Oct. 1 SmackDown, the first night of the WWE draft.

While that does not necessarily mean McIntyre will be drafted to SmackDown—it's possible that all Superstars will be part of both cards to boost ratings—the former WWE champion has been in need of a shakeup since his feud with Bobby Lashley.

McIntyre has been emboiled in a months-long feud with Jinder Mahal, which may be thrilling to the remaining 3MB stans out there but few others. He's been the most obvious Raw star in line for a brand switch and a potential challenger to Reigns if he gets past Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar.

Local advertisements are not always 100 percent correct—remember, card is subject to change—but McIntyre heading to SmackDown and challenging Reigns on his first night makes a lot of sense.

MVP Has Knee Surgery

After attempting rehabilitation for his balky knee for months, MVP underwent surgery last week, per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

MVP was dealing with a balky knee for months and was considering arthroscopic surgery but attempted to avoid the procedure to stay on television. He was written off by WWE last week, with the company using a kayfabe rib injury to explain his absence.

This likely explains why Bobby Lashley has been getting increased mic time in recent weeks, as he'll have to fend for himself for the foreseeable future. MVP has been a revelation as Lashley's manager and occasional tag team partner over the last year, elevating both men to arguably the peak of their careers in their 40s.

Raw will be worse off not having MVP on the stick.

Ruby Soho Talks WWE Run

AEW's Ruby Soho appeared on Talk is Jericho last week and discussed her Ruby Riott character in WWE.

Apparently, the idea to team Soho, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan came from Vince McMahon watching Suicide Squad.

"From what I understand, I don’t know how much truth there is to this, Vince [McMahon] watched the Suicide Squad and wanted a Joker, a Harley Quinn, and a beast in a female faction...I’ve always wondered what made him put that group together, the three of us,” Soho admitted. “He wanted a Joker, which was me. A Harley Quinn, which was Liv Morgan and a beast, which was Sarah," Soho said.

Soho added her name was changed from Riot to Riott for trademarking issues.

