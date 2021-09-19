WWE Rumors: Big E vs. Roman Reigns Expected for Survivor Series

Photo Credit: WWE.com

A match between universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champion Big E is reportedly slated to headline the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported (via Felix Upton of Ringside News) that the current plans call for Reigns to face Big E, who captured the WWE title Monday night on Raw when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley, after taking on Finn Balor at Extreme Rules next Sunday and Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel on Oct. 21.

It's possible the direction of Big E's title reign will change, but if he's still holding the belt heading into Survivor Series, he'll face off with the Head of the Table, per Meltzer.

The seeds for a long-term storyline featuring Reigns and Big E were already being planted Friday night on SmackDown when Reigns and The Usos, collectively known as the Bloodline, clashed with the new WWE champ.

WWE announced the Bloodline would appear on Monday's Raw for a match against Big E and his New Day brethren, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

It's been four years since The New Day faced other with Reigns' former stable, The Shield with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, at Survivor Series in 2017. The Shield won that match.

Big E has deserved a significant singles push for quite some time, so hopefully he's able to keep the WWE championship for a while, at least through the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania during the early months of 2022.

A champion vs. champion match with Reigns at Survivor Series on Nov. 21 would have Match of the Year potential, especially since the crowd will be heavily in favor of Big E, allowing the Tribal Chief to maximize heel tactics throughout the battle.

Much like Reigns has thrived in a mostly singles role since The Shield, Big E has the potential to do the same in the coming years after finally capturing a main event title.