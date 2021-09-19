AP College Football Poll 2021: Week 4 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Each of the nation's top 10 teams were victorious Saturday, but that doesn't mean the Associated Press Top 25 poll was stagnant.

Alabama and Georgia remain the nation's top two teams, with Oregon sliding up to No. 3 after Oklahoma's less-than-stellar showing against Nebraska. Penn State moved up four spots to No. 6 after an impressive win over Auburn, while Clemson slid down three spots to No. 9 despite winning this week.

Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out.

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oregon

4. Oklahoma

5. Iowa

6. Penn State

7. Texas A&M

8. Cincinnati

9. Clemson

10. Ohio State

11. Florida

12. Notre Dame

13. Ole Miss

14. Iowa State

15. BYU

16. Arkansas

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Wisconsin

19. Michigan

20. Michigan State

21. North Carolina

22. Fresno State

23. Auburn

24. UCLA

25. Kansas State

Alabama escaped Gainesville with a 31-29 win over Florida that left Nick Saban knowing his team has its work cut out if the Crimson Tide want to repeat as national champions. Bryce Young continued to perform at a Heisman-level pace with 240 yards and three touchdowns through the air, but the Tide managed just 91 yards on 28 carries on the ground.

The Alabama defense also allowed Florida to rush for 245 yards and four touchdowns, with Malik Davis and Emory Jones leading the way.

"I think the offense did a great job of answering the bell in the game," Saban told reporters. "But our team needs to learn to maintain intensity throughout the game. ... We've got a lot of good players. We've just got to get them to play a little better."

Alabama led 21-3 at the end of the first quarter but was outscored 26-10 the rest of the way.

Penn State escaped a nail-biter of its own, beating Auburn 28-20 for its second win over a ranked opponent in three weeks. Sean Clifford threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, while the Lions secondary thwarted Bo Nix through the air. Penn State even overcame a major refereeing snafu in the second quarter that led to them being forced to punt what should have been third down.

"I think we have a really good mentality on defense," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "I think our leadership is really good. I think we're a mentally tough football team. I think we're a physically tough football team."

The biggest upset of the week saw Chip Kelly's stellar start to the 2021 season come crashing down at UCLA, with the Bruins losing a 40-37 barnburner to Fresno State. Kelly's team had opened with wins over Hawai'i and LSU in the most promising start of his tenure.

UCLA dropped to No. 24 after the loss.

Virginia Tech also suffered its first defeat of the season, falling 27-21 to West Virginia. The Hokies dropped out of the Top 25.

No. 20 Michigan State, No. 22 Fresno State and No. 25 Kansas State are the three new teams in the polling.