TreVeyon Henderson Sets Ohio State Freshman Rushing Record Against Tulsa

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TreVeyon Henderson had a pretty good Saturday.

The running back set an Ohio State freshman rushing record by posting 270 yards on the ground, adding three touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 41-20 win over Tulsa.

Henderson broke the 49-year record of Ohio State legend and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, who rushed for 239 yards against North Carolina as a freshman in 1972.

Henderson scored on runs of five, 48 and 52 yards:

The man was cooking. And Ohio State needed every last bite against a Tulsa team that came to play.

There are major questions in Columbus after the team's 35-28 loss to Oregon last week, but Henderson isn't one of them. The freshman came into the matchup with Tulsa with 69 rushing yards and a touchdown on the season but made his name ring out with his record-setting performance.

If the Buckeyes are going to play their way into the College Football Playoff picture, it will be behind players like Henderson and the team's ever-revolving cadre of skill-position stars. The bigger concern in Columbus is on the defensive side of the ball.