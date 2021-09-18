X

    TreVeyon Henderson Sets Ohio State Freshman Rushing Record Against Tulsa

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 19, 2021

    TreVeyon Henderson had a pretty good Saturday.

    The running back set an Ohio State freshman rushing record by posting 270 yards on the ground, adding three touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 41-20 win over Tulsa.

    Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB

    243 yards.<br>3 touchdowns.<br>A new Ohio State freshman rushing record! ✍️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucks</a> <a href="https://t.co/4sTeHAwaLJ">pic.twitter.com/4sTeHAwaLJ</a>

    Henderson broke the 49-year record of Ohio State legend and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, who rushed for 239 yards against North Carolina as a freshman in 1972.

    Henderson scored on runs of five, 48 and 52 yards:

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    There it is!<a href="https://twitter.com/TreVeyonH4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TreVeyonH4</a> breaks through for <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> <a href="https://t.co/pFyQcy4P1J">pic.twitter.com/pFyQcy4P1J</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    SEE YA ✌️<br><br>There was no catching <a href="https://twitter.com/TreVeyonH4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TreVeyonH4</a> on this TD run for <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> <a href="https://t.co/xxvUq1DXIH">pic.twitter.com/xxvUq1DXIH</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    ⚡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/TreVeyonH4?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TreVeyonH4</a> can FLY <br><br>He breaks off for another <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> TD 🌰 <a href="https://t.co/QkAvtEa8FJ">pic.twitter.com/QkAvtEa8FJ</a>

    The man was cooking. And Ohio State needed every last bite against a Tulsa team that came to play.

    There are major questions in Columbus after the team's 35-28 loss to Oregon last week, but Henderson isn't one of them. The freshman came into the matchup with Tulsa with 69 rushing yards and a touchdown on the season but made his name ring out with his record-setting performance.

    Tom Withers @twithersAP

    Henderson's ability to avoid tackles and find daylight will mean much more later this season.

    Rece Davis @ReceDavis

    Treyveon Henderson is everything he’s billed to be and much much more. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/busmorethoughts?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#busmorethoughts</a>

    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    Just make the whole team out of TreVeyon Henderson.

    If the Buckeyes are going to play their way into the College Football Playoff picture, it will be behind players like Henderson and the team's ever-revolving cadre of skill-position stars. The bigger concern in Columbus is on the defensive side of the ball.

