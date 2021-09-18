Indiana Student Section Rips out Bleacher During Home Game vs. Cincinnati

AP Photo/Doug McSchooler

The Indiana student section continued to redecorate Memorial Stadium during Saturday's game against Cincinnati.

Students in attendance ripped out one row of bleachers and passed it up to the top of the stadium as the first half unfolded.

This is quickly becoming a tradition in Bloomington, Indiana after the same situation unfolded during the Hoosiers' 56-14 win over Idaho last week.

The Indianapolis Star's Matt Cohen interviewed Carson Key, a sophomore at Indiana. Key explained how he and his friends were cheering on the team when the bleacher they were standing on cracked.

"We started jumping around with it," Key said of the broken piece of metal. "We just crowd-surfed it for a minute and then the security people came for it."

Cohen recounted other instances in past years of Indiana students holding up broken pieces of Memorial Stadium bleachers as a trophy.

According to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, the students carried the piece of bleacher up to the top of Memorial Stadium on Saturday before placing behind the last row.