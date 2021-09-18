Bryce Young, No. 1 Alabama Survive Upset Bid by No. 11 Florida in SEC Action

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Nick Saban continues to have Dan Mullen's number.

Top-ranked Alabama went on the road and earned a 31-29 victory over No. 11 Florida in The Swamp in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday.

Dameon Pierce found a seam and hit pay dirt on a 17-yard run to bring the Gators to within two points with 3:10 on the clock. Emory Jones and Malik Davis were unable to complete the two-point conversion, which kept Alabama in the lead.

After forcing Alabama to punt, Florida had four seconds to complete a miracle. Jones was sacked on the final play.

With the win, Saban improved to 11-0 against Mullen.

The outcome also reaffirms the Crimson Tide's status as the team to beat in the national championship race. They made a big statement in their opener by beating Miami 44-13, but that was undercut somewhat by the Hurricanes struggling to take down Appalachian State and losing to Michigan State.

Overcoming the Gators provides more clarity about an Alabama squad that lost a lot of talent to the NFL after its 2020 title run. The Tide won't dominate the competition in the same way they did a season ago, but they're still positioned to be as good as anyone else in the country.

Notable Performers

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: 22-of-35 for 240 yards, three touchdowns

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama: 15 carries 78 yards, one touchdown; one reception, seven yards, one touchdown

Emory Jones, QB, Florida: 18-of-28 for 195 yards, one interception; 18 carries, 76 yards, one touchdown

Malik Davis, RB, Florida: 10 carries, 86 yards, one touchdown

Tide Slow Down after Early Blitz

At the end of the first quarter, Alabama was up 21-3 and a blowout appeared to be in the making at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Bryce Young was 12-of-16 for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

Young was excellent through two weeks, but this was his first big test in hostile territory. As the rest of the first half unfolded, his inexperience may have become a factor as he and the Alabama offense ran aground.

Florida opened the second half with a three-yard touchdown run by Pierce to make it a one-score game 21-16.

Young responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ate 5:47 off the clock. Brian Robinson Jr. gave Alabama some breathing room after he punched it in from three yards out on 4th-and-1.

It was the same story on when the Tide needed to run down the clock after Pierce's late scamper. Young and his teammates also had to deal with clock issues inside the stadium that meant an official on the field was keeping the time.

Although the road doesn't get a whole lot easier for Alabama the rest of the way, this might be one of the team's stiffest challenges before a possible SEC title clash. Survive and advance was the modus operandi for a Tide roster that's still finding its footing.

Slow Start Dooms Gators

In the past, mobile quarterbacks have caused problems for Alabama under Saban, with Johnny Manziel the most notable example. After running for 275 yards and two scores in Florida's first two games, it looked like the Gators would have one such threat with Anthony Richardson.

However, Richardson was battling a hamstring injury throughout the week, and his lack of involvement seemingly confirmed how serious the injury was.

Perhaps a healthy Richardson changes the outcome Saturday because Florida found plenty of success on the ground. The Gators finished with 245 rushing yards as the offensive line more than held its own against the Alabama front seven.

Jones also showed a lot of poise after the home fans voiced their displeasure with the offense's first-half struggles.

Still, Mullen is left to rue a pair of mistakes that proved costly in retrospect.

Jalyn Armour-Davis' interception in the first quarter gave Alabama a short field for its third touchdown. Chris Howard's missed extra point in the second quarter meant Florida needed a two-point conversion after Pierce's second touchdown run to tie the score.

What's Next?

Alabama goes out of the SEC to play Southern Miss on Sept. 25 before a pair of difficult conference matchups against No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 7 Texas A&M. Florida will look to notch its first conference win at home against Tennessee next week.