Roman Reigns Returning to WWE Raw for Tag Team Match vs. The New Day

Photo credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns will wrestle on Raw for the first time in more than two years Monday night.

WWE announced the universal champion will team with The Usos in a six-man tag team match against The New Day.

The Big Dog was SmackDown's first pick in the first round of the 2019 draft. Since then, he has ascended to the top of the show, holding the universal title for 383 days and counting.

In addition to Reigns' return, Monday's edition of Raw will see The New Day compete together for the first time since last fall. The 2020 draft saw Big E stay on SmackDown, with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods going to Raw.

Big E figures to be a more regular presence on WWE's flagship show, however, after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and beating Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

Monday's tag match is something worthy of Survivor Series, when the biggest stars from Raw and SmackDown traditionally cross paths for one of the few times all year.