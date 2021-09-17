Gable Steveson Wishes UFC 'Would Have Come a Lot Stronger' Amid WWE Contract Talks

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

While beating out WWE was difficult from the start, the UFC was apparently never in the ballpark to sign Minnesota star wrestler Gable Steveson.

The national champion heavyweight announced Sept. 9 he signed a deal with WWE, calling it a "childhood dream accomplished." During an appearance on The MMA Hour, he indicated the UFC may have been a player if the company made the effort:

"I was hoping that [UFC president Dana White] would have come a lot stronger. I was hoping that he would push the pace a little more. I would love to fight. I’m not scared of fighting. I’m not scared of getting punched. I’m not scared of going out there and losing in front of a big crowd or winning in front of a big crowd. It doesn’t matter to me. I go out there to entertain people and for me, myself, to do something I love. I mean I love fighting and I love WWE. I love both."

Steveson conceded WWE chairman Vince McMahon "had the upper hand" in a head-to-head negotiating battle with the UFC, so the odds probably weren't great to begin with.

Some will argue professional wrestling offers the 21-year-old the fastest path to stardom and will be a more lucrative path early on anyway. Retired UFC star Daniel Cormier is among that group:

Given his experience as a freestyle wrestler, a move to mixed martial arts might be inevitable for Steveson, and he has plenty of time to properly train for that career. Brock Lesnar was 29 when he made his MMA debut and had turned 30 by the time he fought Frank Mir in his first UFC bout.

By pledging his allegiance to WWE once he's done at Minnesota, though, Steveson pushed the UFC to the back burner for at least the next few years.