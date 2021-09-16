John Cena 'Can Say with Certainty' He Won't Wrestle for a Promotion Other Than WWE

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Don't expect John Cena to be Hulk Hogan.

During an appearance at Florida Supercon, the 16-time world champion signaled he doesn't expect to ever wrestle for another promotion.

"There's a whole like 'never say never' philosophy and I'm also that way in life because you never know what life will bring you," he said, per Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton. "But, I can with certainty say no."

CM Punk and Bryan Danielson recently signed with All Elite Wrestling, giving WWE what appears to be its first serious competition domestically in years.

If AEW wanted to follow the path WCW set in the mid-1990s when it took on WWE, then Cena would be the proverbial white whale. The "Monday Night Wars" don't happen without Hogan going to WCW, and Cena is the most obvious parallel available to AEW today.

One could question the long-term value in signing Cena, though. The 44-year-old returned to WWE for a brief run this summer, but his days as an active wrestler on a more regular basis are seemingly over.

Hogan wrestled a limited schedule for WCW, but the company could count on him to show up regularly on Nitro and for most of its pay-per-views. Cena, on the other hand, has had two televised bouts since 2019.

As with that long-sought-after heel turn fans desperately wanted, the time for the future Hall of Famer to jump ship to a rival promotion has almost certainly passed.