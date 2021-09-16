Purdue's 'Big Bass Drum' to Miss 1st Performance Since 1979; Can't Fit Through Tunnel

Purdue's 'Big Bass Drum' to Miss 1st Performance Since 1979; Can't Fit Through TunnelSeptember 16, 2021
Purdue's iconic Big Bass Drum has been seen and heard at football games for the past 100 years, but it will be conspicuously absent for Saturday's game against Notre Dame.
Gregg Doyel of the Indy Star noted the All American Marching Band will not be able to use the drum on the road at Notre Dame Stadium:
Gregg Doyel @GreggDoyelStar
Purdue's All American Marching Band’s Big Bass Drum (aka World’s Largest Drum) will miss its first performance since 1979 because it can't fit through visiting team tunnel at Notre Dame, which won’t let band use main tunnel. From "This Is Purdue" podcast:<a href="https://t.co/OevE96Gdp7">https://t.co/OevE96Gdp7</a>
Known as the World's Largest Drum, the instrument made its first appearance at a football game in 1921 and currently weighs 565 pounds.
The band showed off the drum during a recent interview on This is Purdue:
Purdue University @LifeAtPurdue
New <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/podcast?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#podcast</a> episode – COMING SOON! Host of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThisIsPurdue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThisIsPurdue</a> Kate Young went BTS at <a href="https://twitter.com/PurdueBands?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@purduebands</a>’ Band Camp to learn more about the Big Bass Drum, AKA The World's Largest Drum™. We even ran a few tricks w/ the Crew! Subscribe today & be the first to listen: <a href="https://t.co/1ISyyblxVe">https://t.co/1ISyyblxVe</a> <a href="https://t.co/fxytAjcm3A">pic.twitter.com/fxytAjcm3A</a>
Purdue will now have to go without the drum for Saturday's game, which could add fuel to the rivalry between the two Indiana schools.