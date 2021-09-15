Brewers' Christian Yelich Giving Away 10,000 Tickets for Series Against Cardinals

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich is purchasing 10,000 tickets and will give them away for free for the team's upcoming series against the St. Louis Cardinals, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

"The fans are a big part of what we have accomplished this season," Yelich said in a statement. "We want American Family Field to be rocking for that last homestand. And we want to give back in a way that shows how much we all appreciate the enthusiasm and support of the best fans in baseball."

The Brewers play 10 straight games at home from Sept. 17-26, including four against the Cardinals Sept. 20-23, before finishing the year with two series on the road.

Milwaukee enters Wednesday with a 13.5-game lead over the Cardinals in the NL Central, providing an opportunity to clinch against St. Louis or potentially the next series against the Cubs this weekend.

Next week's series could be even more important for the Cardinals, which currently hold just a half-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the final wild-card spot.

The free tickets could help the Brewers home-field advantage as they have surprisingly been even better away from American Family Field this season. The squad is 40-31 at home (.563 win percentage) and 49-25 on the road (.662).

Yelich will also continue to endear himself to fans despite his up-and-down showing on the field.

The outfielder was named MVP after his first season in Milwaukee in 2018 but has struggled since signing his nine-year, $215 million contract before the 2020 season. He currently has a .252 batting average with eight home runs in 102 games.