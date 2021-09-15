Mets Rumors: Sandy Alderson 'Absolutely' Will Remain Team President in 2022

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson reportedly isn't going anywhere for the 2022 campaign.

Tim Healey of Newsday reported someone familiar with owner Steve Cohen's mindset said Alderson will "absolutely" remain in his position for next season.

"Alderson's status was to some degree uncertain of late, after acting GM Zack Scott was arrested for drunk driving—his third major hire in a row that ended up looking bad, after former manager Mickey Callaway and former GM Jared Porter were suspended by MLB for behaving inappropriately toward women," Healey wrote.

With Alderson set to return, that means he will be tasked with searching for the next president of baseball operations and making a decision on the general manager position.

Scott was the acting general manager after Porter was fired, although he is currently on administrative leave after pleading not guilty to driving while intoxicated and three other charges.

Healey explained New York would like Alderson to make the baseball hires so he can return to the business-focused role as team president.

Alderson was the general manager of the Oakland Athletics from 1983 to 1997, the CEO of the San Diego Padres from 2005 to 2009 and the general manager of the Mets from 2011 to 2018. Cohen decided to bring him back to the Mets when he purchased the team and surely remembered some of the success the team president brought the organization.

New York went to the 2015 World Series during Alderson's first stint with the team, which was the team's first appearance in the Fall Classic since 2000.

A similar run doesn't look likely this year, as the Mets are 3.5 games behind the Cincinnati Reds for the final National League wild-card spot.